|
|
Edward J. Kriksciukas, 61, a 20 year resident of Naperville, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on November 5, 2019 near his winter home of Gulfport, FL. He was born on December 6, 1957 in Cicero. He served on the Cicero Fire Department for over 25 years and retired as a Lieutenant in 2014. "Eddie" was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was known as a talented cook with a tough exterior and generous heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Vytautas Kriksciukas, mother, Aldona Gregory, and beloved son Jonathan. He is survived by his brother Joseph (Twyla) Kriksciukas, sisters Aldona (Jim) Prescott and Ramona Krisksciukas, dear aunt and uncle Mary and Joseph Lach, 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m, with a memorial service following from 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington Street, Naperville. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 29, 2019