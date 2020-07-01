Elaine D. Perkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine D. Perkins (nee Rada), age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL. formerly of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home. She was born April 16, 1931 in Oak Park, IL.

Beloved wife of Murry A. Perkins. They were blessed to be married for 67 years, beloved mother of Terry (Jan) Perkins of Cedar Rapids, IA, Greg (Linda) Perkins of Grand Rapids, MI and David (Nancy) Perkins of Batavia, IL, adored grandmother of Doug Perkins and Jeff Perkins, both of Cedar Rapids, IA and Ken (Katie) Perkins of Sandy, UT; Amanda Perkins of Dallas, TX, Kaitlyn (Robert) Kooi of Hudsonville, MI and Michelle Perkins of Grand Rapids, MI; Kelly (Clint) Linder of Pittsburgh, PA and Kevin Perkins of Chicago, IL, devoted daughter of the late Charles and Vlasta "Vi" (nee Jordan) Rada, dear sister of the late Millie (the late Art) Horna, sister-in-law of Inez (the late Lloyd) Bratcher of Oklahoma, along with Murry's seven other brothers and sisters who have passed .

Elaine grew up Berwyn, IL and was a graduate of Morton East High School, Cicero, IL, She earned an associate's degree from Morton College in Cicero, IL and was employed as a medical secretary for many years at The University of Chicago Medical Center. After retirement, Elaine volunteered as a docent at Brookfield Zoo and served as a teaching assistant in the Naperville school system. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Warrenville, IL.

Family and friends will meet for graveside committal services Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1:00 PM at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville with Rev. George Garrison officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date when it is safer to travel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved