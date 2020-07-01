Elaine D. Perkins (nee Rada), age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL. formerly of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home. She was born April 16, 1931 in Oak Park, IL.
Beloved wife of Murry A. Perkins. They were blessed to be married for 67 years, beloved mother of Terry (Jan) Perkins of Cedar Rapids, IA, Greg (Linda) Perkins of Grand Rapids, MI and David (Nancy) Perkins of Batavia, IL, adored grandmother of Doug Perkins and Jeff Perkins, both of Cedar Rapids, IA and Ken (Katie) Perkins of Sandy, UT; Amanda Perkins of Dallas, TX, Kaitlyn (Robert) Kooi of Hudsonville, MI and Michelle Perkins of Grand Rapids, MI; Kelly (Clint) Linder of Pittsburgh, PA and Kevin Perkins of Chicago, IL, devoted daughter of the late Charles and Vlasta "Vi" (nee Jordan) Rada, dear sister of the late Millie (the late Art) Horna, sister-in-law of Inez (the late Lloyd) Bratcher of Oklahoma, along with Murry's seven other brothers and sisters who have passed .
Elaine grew up Berwyn, IL and was a graduate of Morton East High School, Cicero, IL, She earned an associate's degree from Morton College in Cicero, IL and was employed as a medical secretary for many years at The University of Chicago Medical Center. After retirement, Elaine volunteered as a docent at Brookfield Zoo and served as a teaching assistant in the Naperville school system. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Warrenville, IL.
Family and friends will meet for graveside committal services Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1:00 PM at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville with Rev. George Garrison officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date when it is safer to travel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.