Elaine M. Crozier
1931 - 2020
Elaine M. Crozier, age 89 of Bristol, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Season's Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on March 10, 1931 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Victor and Ruth (Phillips) Meyer.

Elaine was united in marriage on August 10, 1963 to Mr. James Wendell Crozier and they spent the next 50 years happily married until his passing on August 30, 2013. Mrs. Crozier was a lifelong and active member of the Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church in Naperville, IL and was formerly their current oldest living member. Elaine was employed for 41 years with Sears-Roebuck & Co., until her retirement. She was a member of the Kendall County Home Extension for many years and made many very close friends during her time there. When she a young girl growing up on the family farm, Elaine enjoyed being a member of the local 4-H. Elaine along with her husband Jim, enjoyed family camping trips and taking long walks and bike rides together. She especially loved spending time in her garden and planting flowers. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Alice Valentine of Watseka, IL; her grandchildren, Michael (Marcy) Valentine of Watseka, IL, Terri (Jerry Wireman) Valentine of Watseka, IL and Stewart (Kevin Smith) Valentine of Aurora, IL; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ian, Karsyn and Mylee Valentine; her brother, Gerald Meyer of Aurora, IL; also her nephew, Ron Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ruth Meyer; her husband, James Crozier; her daughters, Joan Graf and Lucinda Crozier; and her son-in-law, Lee Valentine.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1 entry
September 3, 2020
Elaine was a pillar of our church! I loved her smile and enjoyed her weekly hugs. You will be missed!
Marti Palmer
Friend
