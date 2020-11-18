Elaine M. Smith (nee Roginski), a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago and Lisle, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.
Elaine was a well-respected piano teacher for the past fifty years, instructing in Downers Grove, Lisle, Naperville, and at the Conway Music Conservatory in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Elaine and her husband, Ronald, were married for over 58 years, raised two sons, Ronald Jr., and Kevin, and had two grandchildren, Amelia (8), and Adam (5). Elaine was the beloved daughter of Ray and Sophie Roginski, loving mother-in-law of Eva Dirst and fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and friend of many.
Elaine was born and raised in Chicago, attended Siena Catholic High School and had a very musical career. While attending Loyola and Chicago Musical College and following graduation, she performed throughout the country in many shows, both musical comedy and opera. She taught piano lessons from the age of 15 and also became a very accomplished soprano while in college. She went on to perform light opera in New York and performed in the Original Broadway musical Tenderloin. After six months on Broadway the show was taken to Las Vegas to headline at the Dunes Hotel for several weeks. Elaine and Ronald met in New York while performing in "Naughty Marietta" and thereafter returned to Elaine's roots in Chicago to get married in River Grove, IL. They settled eventually in the western suburbs and resided in Lisle (23 years), then Naperville (28 years). Elaine was a member of Naperville Music Teachers Association (NMTA) and National Guild of Piano Teachers.
Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00-11:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 11:30 AM in the church.
Inurnment will follow at the Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com