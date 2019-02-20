Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
Eleanor Bermes Obituary
Eleanor Bermes, nee Worthel, age 93 long time resident of Naperville and Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville. She was born April 22, 1925 in Downers Grove, IL to her loving late parents, Robert and B. May Worthel. Cherished wife of the late, Ralph W. Bermes, Wedded on September 25, 1943. Beloved mother of Richard (Lorraine) Bermes, Robert Bermes, Nancy (the late Bud) Lackey, William (Christine) Bermes, Barbara (Jeff) Stoos, Elizabeth (John) Michalec. Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 12. Fond sister of the late Roberta Gerten. Eleanor grew up in Naperville and graduated from Naperville Community High School, class of 1943. She was a 60 year member of the Woman of the Moose Lodge and long time member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. She was also a member of the Romeoville Golden Agers, avid long time Cubs Fan, enjoyed traveling, baking cookies, and playing bingo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SS. Peter & Paul Church. Visitation: Sunday, February 24th 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin Monday, February 25th at 10:15 AM from the funeral home and will process to SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540 for an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
