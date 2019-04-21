Eleanor Catherine (Bennett) Crego, age 96, of Normal, formerly Colfax & Plainfield, died April 16, at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Resident Home in Watseka.Her funeral will be on Tuesday April 23 at the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington-Normal (2910 E. Lincoln, Bloomington, IL) at 7 PM. Visitation is prior to the service from 5-7 PM. Burial will be at the Wheatland Township Cemetery (22440-22556 104th St.) in Naperville on Wednesday April 24 at 11AM. Those in the area are welcome to attend the burial service.Eleanor was born February 15, 1923 in Oakland, Illinois, Cole County. She was the daughter of Basil and Ella (Dystrup) Bennett. She married Thomas F. Crego on August 17, 1946 in Plainfield. He preceded her in death December 17, 1994.Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn (Carl) Mooi of Watseka, one son, Thomas Robert of Colfax, one brother, Wayne (Rosemary) Bennett of Wabasso, MN, four grandchildren, Robert (Hannah) Mooi of Scottsdale, AZ, Karen (Kenny) Chan of Wheeling, J.R. (D.J.) Crego of Lawrenceville, GA, and David Crego of Normal and two great grandchildren, Caleb and Micah Mooi and one on the way in September and nieces and nephews.Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Basil Bennett, October 14, 2008 and her sister, Clarice Row, November 8, 1978. Eleanor was a homemaker. She was a fifty-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of DuPage and when she moved to Colfax she became a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington-Normal. During her lifetime she was an active church member and considered growing in Christ as her goal. She memorized many Bible verses and was an avid prayer. She was known by many for her engaging smile.Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to: Moody Bible Institute, 820 N LaSalle Blvd. Chicago, IL 60610 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.Arrangements are by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.Please share a memory of Eleanor at www.knappfuneralhomes.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary