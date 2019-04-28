Home

Eleanor J. O'Connor

Eleanor J. O'Connor Obituary
Eleanor J. O'Connor, age 84, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville. She was born on November 11, 1934 in Chicago, IL. Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Margaret O'Connor, Timothy (Lynn) O'Connor, Betsy O'Connor and Michael (Regina) O'Connor, all of Naperville; her cherished grandchildren, Colleen (fiancé Alex Eisel) O'Connor, James O'Connor, Shaun (Linda) Casey, Jonathon O'Connor and Kaylee O'Connor; her adored great-grandchildren, Nathan, Mia, Shane and Oliver; her dear sisters, Joanie (the late Joseph) Liberato, Janet (Laddie) Srail and Carol (Dave) Mejdrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald O'Connor in 1999; her parents, Joseph and Ann Bekielewski; her brother, Ralph (the late Joan) Bekielewski. Eleanor grew up in Lisle, IL and was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1952. A devout Catholic, Eleanor was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church since 1956. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Eleanor's life, memorial donations may be directed to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563 or Suncrest Hospice, 5750 Old Orchard Rd., Suite 450, Chicago, IL 60077. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Closing prayers will begin on Wednesday, May 1, 9:00 AM at the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
