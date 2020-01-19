|
Elizabeth A. Burns, age 95, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of North Port, FL, passed away on January 5, 2020.She was born on October 1, 1924 in Providence, RI. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Maureen Burns, Elizabeth Grodzicki, Nancy (Michael) Drevalas, Phyllis Athans; 8 grandchildren; great grandmother of 12. She is preceded in death by her husband George W. Burns; parents Elizabeth and Stephen Silva. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 23, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port Florida. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Elizabeth's memory in lieu of flowers, donations to Naperville Humane Society 1620 W. Diehl Rd. Naperville, IL 60540 or at naperhumane.org would be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 19, 2020