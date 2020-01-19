Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Burns


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Burns Obituary
Elizabeth A. Burns, age 95, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of North Port, FL, passed away on January 5, 2020.She was born on October 1, 1924 in Providence, RI. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Maureen Burns, Elizabeth Grodzicki, Nancy (Michael) Drevalas, Phyllis Athans; 8 grandchildren; great grandmother of 12. She is preceded in death by her husband George W. Burns; parents Elizabeth and Stephen Silva. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 23, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port Florida. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Elizabeth's memory in lieu of flowers, donations to Naperville Humane Society 1620 W. Diehl Rd. Naperville, IL 60540 or at naperhumane.org would be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -