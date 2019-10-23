Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Elizabeth A. Schirk, Age 65 of Naperville, passed away October 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Paul Bowman) and son Matthew, her sister Mary Wikel-Chauncey (Dr. Thomas Chauncey) and brother Stephen Wikel. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 27th from 10 am until time of service at 1 pm at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Info 630-355-0264. For full obituary visit, www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
