Elizabeth A. Schirk, Age 65 of Naperville, passed away October 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Paul Bowman) and son Matthew, her sister Mary Wikel-Chauncey (Dr. Thomas Chauncey) and brother Stephen Wikel. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 27th from 10 am until time of service at 1 pm at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Info 630-355-0264. For full obituary visit, www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019