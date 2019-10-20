|
|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Erickson (nee Blaul), age 97, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2014, formerly of Willow Springs, IL, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born July 22, 1922 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Robert M. "Bob" Erickson, whom she married June 27, 1944 and who preceded her in death on November 3, 2003, loving mother of Bruce (Jan) Erickson of Naperville and David (Peggy) Erickson of Rocky Mount, MO, adored grandmother of Betsy (Patrick) Cunningham and Emily (Kyle) Ory; Heidi (Eric) Miget, Jenna (Nick) Guarderas and Michael Erickson, cherished great-grandmother of Bradley and Brennan Cunningham; Will and James Miget; Evan Guarderas, devoted daughter of the late Gilbert and Myrtle (nee Morgan) Blaul, dear sister of Nancy (the late Swen) Bohlin, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Betty grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a graduate of Calumet High School, where she met her future husband, Bob. After they were married, Betty lived in Willow Springs, Palos Hills, IL, Plant City, FL and Palos Park, IL before coming to Naperville in 2014. A devoted and loving homemaker, Betty enjoyed knitting, line dancing, listening to music and playing tennis.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2:00-4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Betty's life will follow Sunday, 4:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Nick Nicholas officiating.
Future inurnment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, (800) 272-3900, https://www.alz.org/illinois/donate/other_ways_to_donate
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 20, 2019