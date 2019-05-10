Ellen Elizabeth Zelent, age 49 of Downers Grove, IL, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born September 23, 1969 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of David G. Blattner and Elizabeth Linehan Blattner. Ellen was a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology and her Master's Degree in Social Work. She was involved in the University of Chicago's Social Worker program, Lutheran Social Services, the Charter School system and most recently Evolution Counseling in Naperville. During her college life, she was very active in her sorority (Alpha Xi Delta) as well as volunteering for various charity programs. She is survived by her parents, her loving husband of 9 years Robert "Bob" Zelent, and their son August "Augie" Zelent, brothers David (Julie) Blattner, Michael (Jennifer) Blattner, numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Louis & Georgiana Blattner and Jack & Helen Linehan, her cousin David Voss, and her uncle Gregory Blattner.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made on Ellen's behalf to The or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For information: 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 10, 2019