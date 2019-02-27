Ellen Rhodes (née Eichhorn), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born July 3, 1939 in Bluffton, IN.Beloved wife of Charles F. "Chuck" Rhodes, whom she married January 30, 1962, loving mother of John Rhodes of Missoula, MT, Phil Rhodes of Baltimore, MD and Margaret "Polly" Rhodes of Dayton, WY, adored grandmother of Alex, Katia, Jackson, Cole, Josie, Rex and Sloan devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (née Palmer) Eichhorn, dear sister of Judith (Dan) Smith of Athens, OH and Rebecca (Bill) Hinkle of Portland, IN, sister-in-law of James (Ann) Rhodes of Decorah, IA, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Ellen grew up in Bluffton, IN and was a 1957 graduate of Bluffton High School. She earned a bachelor degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, IN where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She taught high school English for a short time before starting her family.Ellen later received an associate's degree in Interior Design from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and operated Ellen Rhodes Interiors, a home based business, for twenty-five years. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Daughters of the American Revolution - Fort Payne Chapter, both in Naperville, and enjoyed attending live theater performances.Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.Additional Visitation Saturday, March 2, 10:00-11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church,1310 Shepherd Dr, Naperville, IL 60565, (630) 961-9220 with Rev. Gary Olson.A celebration of Ellen's life will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Gary Olson officiating.A luncheon reception will follow at the church. Private interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen may be made to: Fort Payne Chapter - National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Attn: Sherry Tuszynsky - 11 S. 557 Webster Lane, Naperville, IL 60564-5792. You may designate your donation to apply to scholarships or veterans causes if you so desire to do so.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary