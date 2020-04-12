|
Elmer Schirmer, 90, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his Naperville home. A resident of Naperville for 45 years, he was born September 3, 1929 in E. St. Louis, IL to Elmer and Gertrude (nee Rapp) Schirmer. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and Freeport High School in Freeport, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana with a BSAE degree. He also attended the University of Notre Dame graduate school. He enjoyed flying and earned his private pilot license at age 18 and at that time owned a small plane with a friend. He worked at the McDonnell Aircraft Corp. (now Boeing) in St. Louis, MO and attended St. Louis University before being drafted into the US Army, where he served in the Chemical Corps, Warhead Section, during the Korean War. He worked for the Bendix Corporation (Now Honeywell), in Mishawaka, IN, for twenty years as a System Analyst and Preliminary Design in ramjet, rocket, aerodynamics and missile performance analysis. He spent two years in Milwaukee, WI at Astronautics Corporation of America in Qualification Testing of aircraft instruments. Later he owned and operated the Bush Insurance Agency in Lemont, IL for twenty years. He prepared personal income taxes for others since 1971. He moved to Naperville in 1974, and was a member of the Naperville Heritage Society where he served as Assistant Treasurer and then Treasurer. He was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Naperville since 1980, serving on the Board of Trustees for 15 years and was President for 11. He also served on the Finance Committee, five years as Chairman, the Administrative Board and the Church Foundation. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Mari, and one brother, Robert ( Rhoda), of Romeoville, IL and two sons, Paul of Valencia, CA and Matthew of Broomfield, CO. and eight grandchildren, Daniel (Allie), Jaime (Clay), Laura (Collin), Paul (Kaitlyn), Eric, Luke, Melissa and Annelise, and great-grand children, Felicity Faith and Ethan Edgar also, three stepchildren, Frank Trossen (CC), Jennifer Weddle(Matthew), and Matthew Trossen. Four step grandchildren, Cassandra and Aidan Weddle, and Josie and Allie Trossen. Survivors also include four nephews and three nieces. Memorials in Mr. Schirmer's name may be directed to the General Endowment Fund of the Church Foundation of the Community United Methodist Church in Naperville. Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory handled the arrangements. Plans for the Celebration of Life are currently on hold.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020