Elroy E. Meyer of Batavia, Illinois, was born October 4th, 1922 (St. Louis, MO), passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia A. Meyer of 67 years. He is survived by their children Constance H. McClain (Edward), Dain S. Meyer (Denise), Patricia A. Rosenberg (Michael), and Margaret A. Geiss (Edmund). Elroy was the loving grandfather of fourteen, great-grandfather of twenty-five and beloved uncle to many. He was preceded by his granddaughter Andrea Faye Will and great-grandson Joseph Patrick Will. Elroy was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy, spent his entire career in the railroad industry and was a member of the Batavia United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200