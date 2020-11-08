1/1
Elroy E. Meyer
1922 - 2020
Elroy E. Meyer of Batavia, Illinois, was born October 4th, 1922 (St. Louis, MO), passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia A. Meyer of 67 years. He is survived by their children Constance H. McClain (Edward), Dain S. Meyer (Denise), Patricia A. Rosenberg (Michael), and Margaret A. Geiss (Edmund). Elroy was the loving grandfather of fourteen, great-grandfather of twenty-five and beloved uncle to many. He was preceded by his granddaughter Andrea Faye Will and great-grandson Joseph Patrick Will. Elroy was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy, spent his entire career in the railroad industry and was a member of the Batavia United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 7, 2020
Al and Pat were loving neighbors of my parents. When we visited, Al always had a friendly wave and word for us. Condolences to the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Sandie Winter Lockhart
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
We will miss our dear friend and neighbor Al. Peace He is with his dear wife Pat again. Condolences to the family.
Al and Eleanor Fiadcone
Friend
