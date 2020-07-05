1/1
Elvin W. Byrom
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELVIN W. BYROM, 94, of Sun Towers Retirement Community in Sun City Center, Florida passed away June 22, 2020 at Sun City Center Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1926 in Bernice, La., he was the son of the late Tillman Wade Byrom and Eva Mae Byrom (Grissom).

Elvin served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman in WWII. He retired from Western Electric Hawthorne Works in Cicero, IL. Upon retirement from Hawthorne Works as Assistant Manager of Public Relations, he began his own business as a journalist. Many depended on his skill for writing speeches for Western Electric company heads as well as many other company CEOs. A part of his time in his latter years, he loved visiting family and friends, fishing, and the second love of his life, golfing.

Elvin is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Reba Byrom (McCreary) at Sun Towers Retirement Community in Sun City Center, FL along with two daughters, Diane Simon (Al) of Cumming GA, Paula Duros (John) of South Elgin, IL, brothers Billy Byrom (Agnes) of Baton Rouge, LA., Charles Byrom of Westlake, LA., five grandchildren, Scott Simon (Lauren), Courtney Pyles (Dave), Meagan Mattern (Bill), Roxane Catanzaro, Michael Catanzaro and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved