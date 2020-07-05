ELVIN W. BYROM, 94, of Sun Towers Retirement Community in Sun City Center, Florida passed away June 22, 2020 at Sun City Center Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1926 in Bernice, La., he was the son of the late Tillman Wade Byrom and Eva Mae Byrom (Grissom).
Elvin served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman in WWII. He retired from Western Electric Hawthorne Works in Cicero, IL. Upon retirement from Hawthorne Works as Assistant Manager of Public Relations, he began his own business as a journalist. Many depended on his skill for writing speeches for Western Electric company heads as well as many other company CEOs. A part of his time in his latter years, he loved visiting family and friends, fishing, and the second love of his life, golfing.
Elvin is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Reba Byrom (McCreary) at Sun Towers Retirement Community in Sun City Center, FL along with two daughters, Diane Simon (Al) of Cumming GA, Paula Duros (John) of South Elgin, IL, brothers Billy Byrom (Agnes) of Baton Rouge, LA., Charles Byrom of Westlake, LA., five grandchildren, Scott Simon (Lauren), Courtney Pyles (Dave), Meagan Mattern (Bill), Roxane Catanzaro, Michael Catanzaro and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Florida.