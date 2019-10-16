Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Elvira L. Leonauskas

Elvira L. Leonauskas, age 79, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie, WI.

Elvira, affectionately known as "El" or "Nana" to many, was a strong, beautiful woman with kind eyes, a gentle touch and most nurturing heart. By profession, Elvira was a Licensed Practical Nurse in rehabilitation, pediatrics, and internal medicine and later became a Licensed Massage Therapist with special interest in pre-natal, infant and Parkinson's care, as well as a Reiki Master. She had a gift of divine healing energy and the simple touch of her hand could instantly bring comfort and peace to anyone in her presence. To those closest to her, she was a fun, fierce, doting wife, mother, and friend who loved deeply and unconditionally.

Elvira was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, sister, and loving husband of 53 years, Raymond. She is survived by her four children Barbara (Don) Satterfield, Raymond J., Karen Briggs, and John (Bridgette), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Family, friends, co-workers and caregiver's throughout Elvira's life are welcome to attend a memorial in her honor on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home in downtown Naperville. We look forward to reminiscing together and encourage you to share any stories or photos you may have. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Joliet Public Library in Elvira's name.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
