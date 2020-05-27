Elwyn "John" Johnson, 89, of Venice, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Venice Florida Hospital with his loving wife, Marilyn, by his side. He was born June 20, 1930 to Roy and Elsie Johnson. John founded, owned and operated Naperville Rental Center for 30 years until retiring in 1993. John is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Carol (Chuck) Barrett of Batavia, IL, Cristi Hoffman of Batavia,IL, and Roy Johnson of Burlington, WI; grandchildren Karen(Chris) Lundquist, Eric (Lynette) Johnson, Kelly Hoffman, Emily Barrett and Heidi Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Karen and son-in-law John Hoffman. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined.
The family invites friends to share condolences and stories by visiting www.Memories.net.
The family invites friends to share condolences and stories by visiting www.Memories.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.