Elwyn Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elwyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elwyn "John" Johnson, 89, of Venice, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Venice Florida Hospital with his loving wife, Marilyn, by his side. He was born June 20, 1930 to Roy and Elsie Johnson. John founded, owned and operated Naperville Rental Center for 30 years until retiring in 1993. John is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Carol (Chuck) Barrett of Batavia, IL, Cristi Hoffman of Batavia,IL, and Roy Johnson of Burlington, WI; grandchildren Karen(Chris) Lundquist, Eric (Lynette) Johnson, Kelly Hoffman, Emily Barrett and Heidi Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Karen and son-in-law John Hoffman. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined.

The family invites friends to share condolences and stories by visiting www.Memories.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved