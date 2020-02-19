|
Ethel Margaret Scherer (nee Inselberger), age 98 of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born December 14, 1921 in Chicago Illinois. She is survived by her children: Patricia Scherer, Mark (Molly) Scherer, Joan (Steven) Biswell; cherished grandmother of Peter (Sarah) Janeczko, Erik (Laurie) Janeczko, Corinne Biswell, Samantha Biswell, Megan Scherer and Matthew Scherer. She is preceded in death by loving husband of 65 years Mathias E. Scherer, her parents Henry and Vera Inselberger, her brother Hank (Ann) Inselberger and sister Dolly (Bob) Anderson. Ethel and her husband Mathias were founding members of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 701 S. Eola Road, Aurora, IL. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Illinois Region F., P.O Box 104, Monmouth, IL., 61462. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 19, 2020