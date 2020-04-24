|
|
Evelyn R. Barney (nee Roasch), age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1975, formerly of Cicero and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Auberge at Naperville. She was born August 17, 1942 in Washington DC.
Beloved wife of Roger C. Barney, whom she married April 1963, loving mother of Erik C. (Maria Curtis) Barney of Naperville, Stephan C. (Donielle) Barney of Western Springs, IL and Paul (Gina) Barney of Hilton Head Island, SC, adored grandmother of Margaret, Matthew and Benjamin; Jack and William, devoted daughter of the late Stanley and Marguerite (nee Anderson) Roasch, dear sister of Jeanette (the late Vern) Bartels of Naperville, sister-in-law of Robert "Bob" (the late Barrie) Barney and the late Ross (Joanne) Barney, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Evelyn grew up in Cicero and graduated from Morton East High School in 1960. She attended Millikin University, transferred to the University of Illinois where she studied accounting and business and later received a degree in commerce from DePaul University in Chicago. Evelyn received her Master's in Taxation in 1984. A loving and dedicated homemaker, she also worked as a tax accountant and retired from Northern Illinois Gas in 1999.
Evelyn met her future husband, Roger in Oak Park, IL where she was introduced by her sister, Jeanette. They were married in 1963 and then resided in Oak Park, IL on Taylor Avenue. Their oldest son was born in January 1964. They later moved to Downers Grove where they had their twin sons, Stephan and Paul in May 1967. The Barney family moved to Naperville in 1975 and had residence in Hilton Head Island (Indigo Run) since 2000. Evelyn was active in the community and was a dedicated member of Community United Methodist Church.
Evelyn was dedicated to causes and organizations that supported independent living for people with development disabilities, especially and Western DuPage Special Recreational Association (WDRSA). She also served as a "Court Friends Guardian Monitor," at the DuPage County Judicial Circuit Court, where she was an individual's rights advocate.
Due to the current health crisis, public services are being planned for a future date. A private family memorial visitation and service will be held on Monday, April 27th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to: - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois or Western DuPage Special Recreation Association, 116 N. Schmale Rd., Carol Stream, IL 60188-2103, (630) 681-0962, ext. 580, https://www.wdsra.com/wdsra-foundation/ or Illinois, 605 E. Willow Street, Normal, IL 617611, (800) 380-3071, https://give.specialolympics.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 24, 2020