Evelyn S. Duraski (nee Aleman), age 82, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1980, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 4, 1937 in Fairmont City.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville.
Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
A complete obituary is pending. Please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 26, 2020