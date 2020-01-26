Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Duraski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn S. Duraski


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn S. Duraski Obituary
Evelyn S. Duraski (nee Aleman), age 82, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1980, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 4, 1937 in Fairmont City.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville.

Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

A complete obituary is pending. Please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -