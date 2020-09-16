Ferdinands was one of a kind. He was smart, funny, a great boss, and an even greater person. He was my first boss out of law school in the Louisville District Counsel's office. I was lucky to have Ferd as my boss and mentor. He taught me how to be a good lawyer and how to be a good boss. I tried to be just like him when I was promoted to a supervisory position. After he retired and moved to Naperville, we talked often always reliving the great times we had together in Louisville. His memory was remarkable as we discussed cases and events that he recalled explicitly and I barely remembered. I will miss my good friend. He will live on in those of us he mentored and taught how to treat others with kindness and respect.

He missed Sonya very much since her passing in July 2008, and always commented how lucky he was to have been married to her. They are now reunited!

My prayers are with Kathryn, Bob and family.

God Bless,

Bob Touchton

Friend