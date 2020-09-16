1/1
Ferdinand J. Lotz III
1931 - 2020
Ferdinand J. "Ferd" Lotz, III, age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2010, former longtime resident of Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home at Spring Meadows in Naperville. He was born on July 27, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH.

Beloved husband of the late Sonia Lotz (nee Morelock), whom he married October 2, 1964 and who preceded him in death on July 8, 2008, loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Walsh of Naperville, IL, adored grandfather of Ryan and Parker Walsh, devoted son of the late Ferdinand and Hilda (nee Schrader) Lotz, brother-in-law of Charles O. Morelock of Kingsport, TN, fond uncle of Terri Lynn Dayan, Kristen Daniel and Sharon Morelock, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ferd grew up in Cincinnati, attended Springdale Elementary School and was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Healthy Senior High School. In June, 1954, Ferd received a BBA degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati's College of Business Administration and in June 1957, Ferd received an LLB degree (later changed to a JD degree) from the University of Cincinnati's College of Law.

In September 1957, he was employed as a tax attorney by the Office of the Chief Counsel, Internal Revenue Service, and was assigned to its local office in Richmond, VA, where he worked until May, 1961. At that time he was transferred to the local office in

Louisville, KY. Ferd worked there until March, 1967, when he was promoted to be the District Counsel in charge of the local office in Buffalo, New York. He remained there until November, 1971, when he was appointed to the position of Chief, Wages Rulings Branch, Department of Economic Stabilization, in Washington, DC. In June, 1972, he was appointed to the position of District Counsel, Louisville, KY, where he worked until he retired on December 31, 1992.

Ferd was a member of the Bars of the Ohio and Kentucky Supreme Courts, the United States Supreme Court, and the Federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, and the Louisville, KY Kosair Shriners.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A celebration of Ferd's life will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ferd may be made to: WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202, (502) 582-7706, https://www.whascrusade.org/

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355- 0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Ferdinands was one of a kind. He was smart, funny, a great boss, and an even greater person. He was my first boss out of law school in the Louisville District Counsel's office. I was lucky to have Ferd as my boss and mentor. He taught me how to be a good lawyer and how to be a good boss. I tried to be just like him when I was promoted to a supervisory position. After he retired and moved to Naperville, we talked often always reliving the great times we had together in Louisville. His memory was remarkable as we discussed cases and events that he recalled explicitly and I barely remembered. I will miss my good friend. He will live on in those of us he mentored and taught how to treat others with kindness and respect.
He missed Sonya very much since her passing in July 2008, and always commented how lucky he was to have been married to her. They are now reunited!
My prayers are with Kathryn, Bob and family.
God Bless,
Bob Touchton
Bob Touchton
Friend
September 14, 2020
