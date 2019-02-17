Florence "Flo" Tuch (née Norville), age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1970, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born August 19, 1929 in Chicago.Beloved wife of the late Fred T. Tuch, Jr., whom she met in the first grade, married on June 11, 1951 and who preceded her in death on February 19, 2010. Proud mother of three sons, Fred, III (Vicki) Tuch of Woodridge, IL, Thomas, Sr. (Lynne) Tuch of Naperville and Timothy Tuch of Woodridge, adored grandmother of Thomas, Jr. (Devin), Brian (Sarah) and Fred Tuch IV, great-grandmother of Thomas III and Taylor Tuch; Nevin, Brian, Jr. and Charlotte Tuch, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Norville, dear sister of Jean (the late Richard) Peters of Frankfort, IL, Connie (Dennis) Hittle of Sarasota, FL, the late Robert (Maxine) Norville and the late Patricia (Lee) Flowers, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Florence grew up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, attended St. Catherine of Genoa Grade School and graduated from St. Louis Academy (Class of 1947). In 1941, Florence appeared on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour, a favorite weekly radio program (and later television) for Chicagoans from the 1930s into the 1950s. Florence played the marimba, a percussion instrument consisting of a set of wooden bars struck with yarn or rubber mallets to produce musical tones. Florence attended night school at DePaul University and worked at International Harvester Company before starting her family. After moving to Naperville in 1970, she was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church, St. Margaret Mary Church and currently St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Florence enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Naperville Country Club. She also enjoyed bowling and playing BUNCO.Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL. Services will begin Friday, February 22, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a Friday, 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to: - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois/donate or Masses are preferred.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary