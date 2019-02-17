Martin, Florine C (Kay), Age 88, of Palos Park and formerly of Naperville passed away peacefully at her home Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born November 25, 1930 in Highland Park, Michigan moving to Chicago at a young age. She remained a Chicago area resident, living in Chicago and the western suburbs with the last 4 years spent at Peace Village in Palos Park. Kay was a graduate of Visitation High School. She had a successful career at AT&T working as a manager in Operator Services. Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She taught us what was important in life – to love, support and care for the very important family and friends in our lives. She was a very social, fun loving and adventurous person and made friends everywhere she went. She thrived on the many close relationships she established at Peace Village the last four years and the volunteer work she participated in at Peace. She is now reunited with her late husband Philip L. Martin, her "One True Love".She will be greatly missed by her children, Susan (Joseph) Binder, Christine (Joseph) Kuntz, Gary (Nancy) Martin, Maureen (Wayne) Clavio, Philip (Amy) Martin and Brian (Kateryna) Martin, Seventeen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and by her siblings, John (Loretto) Murphy, Mary Lou (Pete) Wereldsma, Fran (Ed) Randich, Karolyn (Jim) Atwood and William (Peggy) Murphy. Her parents John and Marguerite and her sister Patricia Harris preceded her in death. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment private. Arrangements are being made by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. 630.355.0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lora Contorno Benevolent Fund at Peace Village in memory of Kay Martin. Checks can be made payable to Peace Village with "in memory of Kay Martin" in the memo line. Send checks to Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464. Attention: Director of Fund Development. Donations can also be made on line atwww.peacevillage.org/giving Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary