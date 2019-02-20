|
|
Frances A. "Fran" Vileta, age 86, a long time resident of Naperville passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Anna nee Pavek Vileta. A graveside service will be announced at a later date for the Spring of 2019 at the Naperville Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 20, 2019