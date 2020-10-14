1/1
Francis W. Thiel Jr.
1950 - 2020
Francis W. "Frank" Thiel, Jr., age 69, Vietnam War U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Plainfield, IL since October 2019, formerly of Joliet and Naperville, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born December 14, 1950 in Kankakee, IL.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, October 17, 10:30 AM in the funeral home with military honors following the service. Interment will be private.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
