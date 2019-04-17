|
Frank A. "Frankie" Vlasak passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Naperville at the age of 59. Born in Chicago, reared in Warrenville, Frankie called his final home Wheaton. His quick wit and magnetic personality sustained until the very end. Frank leaves behind his Spouse, Mother, SIster-in-Law, Brother-in-law, Niece and Nephew. He is preceded in death by his Father as well as his beloved English Black Lab, Max.Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 1 until 9 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019