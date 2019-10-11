|
|
Frank J. Shigut, age 81, a lifelong resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born June 1, 1938 in Chicago to his loving late parents, Jerome and Lillian Shigut. Cherished husband of Shirley A. Shigut, nee Grabe, wedded on April 1, 1961. Beloved father of Vicki (Lloyd Fredendall) Schultz, Pamela (Frank) Cerchio, Daniel Shigut and Kristi (Dan) Webber. Adored grandfather of Tori Schultz (fiancé Chris Fanning), Kyle and Lindsay Cerchio, Danny and Finn Webber. Dear brother of Anne (Cliff) Wolnik of Streamwood, IL. Beloved friend of Lucky, the cat. Frank graduated from Naperville Community High School, class of 1956 and North Central College, class of 1961. He started his working career for Western Electric which later became AT&T, retiring in 1994 after 33 years of service. Frank was an avid football fan and player in high school, college and later coach for Naperville Youth Football League. He spent many years in the Naperville Central Athletic Booster Club and worked the time clock for many seasons for high school football games. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Naperville Central Athletic Boosters, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 or . Visitation: Sunday, October 13th 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional visitation: Monday, October 14th 9:00-9:30 AM with a funeral service to follow at 9:30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 11, 2019