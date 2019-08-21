|
|
Fred Robert "Bob" Flood passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
Bob was born on May 23, 1930, in Rockford, Illinois, to parents John Arnold and Esther Viktoria Flood, who emigrated from Sweden. In his early teens, Bob and his family moved from Rockford to Chicago's East Side neighborhood. After Bob's father died in a steel mill accident in 1944, Bob and his brothers Ben and Lee worked to support the family. Despite this, Bob was able to finish school, maintain a large circle of friends, and play every imaginable sport. One of Bob's favorite phrases was, "I'm from the days of iron men and wooden ships," an adage he displayed by running bases on crutches, playing football without a helmet, and wrestling with pals in any weight class.
After graduating from Bowen High School in 1948, Bob went to work for Commonwealth Edison. Over a 37 year career with the company, he worked his way up from laboring in the boiler room, to being an auditor, to becoming the Director of the company's Employee Assistance Program, the position from which he retired in 1985.
On May 25, 1957, Bob married the love of his life, Lois Koche. Bob and Lois were born on the same day; Lois was born 37 minutes before Bob, so he affectionately referred to her as the "original cougar." In 1967, the family moved to Naperville, where they built a wonderful life, full of family, friends, and community. Bob still stayed connected to the East Side, however, socializing with the "99th Street Guys." Bob enjoyed an active retirement. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he passed along to his children and grandchildren. He was an excellent golfer who could easily play 36 holes in a day (without a cart, of course). In 2015, Bob and Lois moved to Monarch Landing, where Bob became known as "the guy with the shirts" for the humorous t-shirts and sweatshirts he wore every day to put a smile on others' faces, and where he played in the men's poker group three days each week.
Bob's great legacy is the love, support, inspiration, and guidance he gave to family and friends. He was generous in every way, giving freely of himself to everyone he knew. He was always of good cheer, even in the face of adversity. If one were to choose a single word to summarize Bob's philosophy of life, it would be "gratitude."
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; his children Linda (Anthony) Brandys of Orland Park, David (Ellen Kuefler) Flood of Naperville, and Diane (William) Russell of Naperville; grandchildren Tracey Brandys, Erica Huff, Melissa (Jesus) Villa, Stephanie (Kevin) Allison, John Flood, and Christine (Tyler Kelley) Flood; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a wide network of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bengt Arnold Flood and John Leroy "Lee" Flood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Sky Theater, PO Box 273, Fish Creek, WI 54235. They can also be made online at https://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/northernsky/donate. Memorial Visitation: Friday, August 23rd 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service: Saturday, August 24th 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019