Frederick M. "Fred" Lacher, age 76, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of New York City, NY, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. He was born June 18, 1943 in New York City, NY.
Beloved husband of Jean Ann Lacher (nee Stephen), whom he married August 12, 1966, loving father of Julienne (Brian) Sylvester of O'Fallon, MO and Ashleigh Lacher of Naperville, adored grandfather of Morgan, Henry and Lauren Sylvester; Kaeleigh and William Lacher, devoted son of the late Julius and Ida Lacher, dear brother of the late Mitchell, Eleanor and George, brother-in-law of John and Walter Stephen, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle, colleague and friend of many.
This is not an ordinary obituary because Frederick Lacher was as extraordinary man who built his life around serving others. He was born in New York City, but aspired to follow in his high school history teacher's footsteps by attending Northern Illinois University and become an educator. Fred's motto was "Family first, always". However, that extended well past the people he went home to or shared a name with, it included his students, their parents, faculty and friends. He was known by many names, most affectionate like Dad, Papa, Fred, Mr. Lacher and even Lightening Lacher while covered in pillows rollerblading slowly down the halls of May Watts School. As a parent, grandparent, educator and friend, Fred touched many lives changing them for the better. Just last year, you could find him at Edwards Health & Fitness Center five days a week, working his body and mouth equally! Shortly after his 75th birthday, Fred, who never had previous medical issues, was diagnosed with end stage cancer. It was a long, tough battle and through it all, he never complained. Last week he decided it was time for hospice and passed peacefully the night of Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family and dogs.
A private interment will be held Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Naperville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Fred requested any donations be made to the 10Penny Fund which employs his youngest daughter, Ashleigh. The 10Penny Fund was created by Mitchell Tenpenny from personal experience and a sincere desire to provide inspiration and support to cancer patients beyond traditional medical treatment. Programs supported by the fund can include music therapy, nutrition, helping patients build support teams, and ongoing research into the psychology of cancer and recovery. Please go to the website: http://mitchell10penny.wixsite.com/10pennyfund
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 28, 2019