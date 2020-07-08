Frederick M. "Rick" Morris, a long-time Naperville, IL resident passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by beloved wife Joy Morris (nee Whatley) and parents Michael and Jo Morris. Loving friend, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children Michael and Lynn Morris of Indianapolis, IN; Heather and Scott Niessner of Oswego, IL; and Melissa and John Sprafka of Missouri City, TX; and grandchildren Whitney and Simon Morris-Lange; Mackenzie Morris; Rene, Alec, and Christopher Niessner; and Jack and Mark Sprafka. After graduating from Harvard University, he completed pilot training in the US Navy. He retired from AT&T as an Area Vice President. Rick was a voracious reader, thinker, and C-SPAN watcher. He will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, perfect Rob Roys, and any joke that began, "Three men walk into a bar." Granddaddy will be greatly missed.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A private celebration of Rick's life will follow in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to:
Naperville Responds to Veterans
American Heart Association
