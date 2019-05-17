Fred W. Burnham, Jr., age 101, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1917 in Macomb, Illinois to Jessie (White) Burnham and Fred W. Burnham, Sr. He was a caring, fun loving, and sometimes goofy friend, father, husband, and grandfather who took his calling to give back to his community and country seriously. A graduate of what is now Western Illinois University, Fred entered the military through ROTC in Macomb. As Chief Warrant Officer Fred first became an army bandleader to a jazz and marching band that eventually ended up as part of an infantry unit deployed to France and Germany during WWII. Returning to civilian life, he became a teacher, principle, and superintendent in Greenfield, Illinois. In 1956, he moved to Rochelle, Illinois to become a partner of Illinois School Consulting Service (ISCS). After a few years, he relocated to Naperville where he raised his family and continued his ISCS career until retirement. Fred was very active in the Naperville community. He was a lifetime member of Lion's Club and very active in the First Methodist Church. His later years were spent on Marco Island, Florida where he enjoyed years of involvement in the Marco Island Yacht Club, Shell Club, VFW, and his beloved Mad Hatters of Marco Island. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Joseph) De Paulo, 17 grandchildren including Christen (Tim) Kane, Jamie (Clay) Disney, Victoria (Matt) Champine, Shane (Julie) Strang, and Brett (Rachel) Strang, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and second wife Priscilla's children Sandra Wilson, Beverly Reddy, Karen McNally, Henry S. Pfaff, and Priscilla Karnoscak. He is preceded in death by his first wife, June E. Burnham, second wife, Priscilla (Pfaff) Burnham, daughter Susan Strang, brother, Carl Burnham, and sister, Eva Pennington. A private memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date. Any contributions should be made to Naperville Noon Lion's Club, P.O. Box 282, Naperville, IL 60566-0282. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 17, 2019