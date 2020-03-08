|
George Robert "Bob" Stone, age 73, a resident of Wallingford, Connecticut, and formerly of Naperville, Illinois, passed away on February 25 of Glioblastoma. Not even brain cancer could dull his brilliance, wry sense of humor, or trademark laugh.
The Stone family moved to Naperville in 1955, where Bob was involved with Pony League baseball, the Scouts program, Wesley United Methodist Church's MYF program, and enjoyed family camping trips to national parks. He was president of Naperville High School class of 1964, valedictorian, and a National Merit Scholar.
Ever the academic, Bob earned a BA in economics at Oberlin College; Master of Divinity and Master of Sacred Theology, Yale Divinity School; and Master of Social Work, Smith College. He dedicated his career as a psychiatric social worker to clients in both private and clinical practice, most recently retiring after a long career at Branford Counseling Center. Bob also spent years as an adjunct professor at Southern Connecticut State University and the University of Connecticut.
Bob will be remembered for his love of gourmet food, good conversation, and literature. He was a voracious reader and had an intense intellectual curiosity. Bob could discuss any complicated or obscure topic just as easily as the writings of T.S. Eliot. He loved to travel, appreciated other cultures, and was a longtime student of Eastern religion. He was also a diehard UConn women's basketball fan and rooted for the New York Yankees.
Bob is survived by his life partner, Lauren Rossi, and her children, Adam (Tammy Boyd Saylor) Sage, and Christina (Jesse) Sage Simons, and grandchildren, Avery, Maddie, and Jacob, Sage. He was a beloved brother to Margaret (Doug) Haumiller and David (Pat Lacher) Stone and cherished uncle to Laura (Nathan) Gaskill, Whitney (Brian) Miller, Taylor Haumiller, Kaitlyn Stone, and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellen Stone, his nephew Ryan Stone, and Lauren's son, Michael Sage.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church's atrium at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 28th. A private interment will take place at the Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael Vincent Sage Dragonheart Foundation: https://defibandlive.org/.
"So the darkness shall be the light, and the stillness the dancing." – T.S. Eliot
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 8, 2020