Loving husband of Sandra Graham; cherished father of Paul (Jianyu) Graham, Stephen (Ann) Graham, and Andrew (Kelly) Graham; proud grandfather of Corinne Graham, Madelyn Graham, Olivia Graham, and August Graham; loving brother of Dixie (the late William) Mitchell; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Earl and Nona (nee Dix) Graham, and his sister, the late Janet (Blair II) Peterson. Galen was born on January 27, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Homewood, Illinois and attended Bloom Township High School. Galen served in the United States Army Security Agency. He earned a masters degree from NIU and spent his career at the Veteran's Administration Hospital at Hines, Illinois. After retiring, he enjoyed working at the Morton Arboretum. He raised his family in Lisle, Illinois and later moved to Naperville, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Avenue, Lisle, Illinois 60532, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, followed by a second visitation on Wednesday, April 24th, at St. Paul Community Church, 18200 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Illinois 60430, from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Morton Arboretum. For more information, please call 630-964-9392. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 21, 2019