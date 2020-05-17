Gary E. Baltusis, age 71, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home, following a year and a half battle with cancer. He was born April 11, 1949 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved companion of 12 years to Karen Moore of Naperville, loving father of Dr. Alison J. (Michael) Hornyak of Fargo, ND, adored grandfather of Mallory Rose Hornyak, devoted son of the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Ruthenberg) Baltusis.
Gary was loved and will be dearly missed by all in Karen's family including her children, Amy (Jared) Shumicki of Plainfield, IL and Eric (Jennifer) Moore of Waconia, MN and her grandchildren, Aiden and Isla Shumicki.
Gary grew up in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood and was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School. He attended Waldorf University in Forest City, IA and Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD before being drafted and serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Vietnam War.
Gary worked in the commercial insurance industry his entire career, most recently with Willis Towers Watson, with a specialty area of focus with religious organizations. Gary was a fanatic golfer, an avid shopper and loved high-performance vehicles.
Due to the current health crisis, services are being planned for a later date.
For those of you who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Gary's life, memorial donations may be directed to: Lutheran Disaster Response, c/o ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), ELCA Gift Processing Center, PO Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009. Please make checks payable to Lutheran Disaster Response. Credit card by phone: (800) 638-3522, https://community.elca.org/unaccompaniedmigrantchildren
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Beloved companion of 12 years to Karen Moore of Naperville, loving father of Dr. Alison J. (Michael) Hornyak of Fargo, ND, adored grandfather of Mallory Rose Hornyak, devoted son of the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Ruthenberg) Baltusis.
Gary was loved and will be dearly missed by all in Karen's family including her children, Amy (Jared) Shumicki of Plainfield, IL and Eric (Jennifer) Moore of Waconia, MN and her grandchildren, Aiden and Isla Shumicki.
Gary grew up in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood and was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School. He attended Waldorf University in Forest City, IA and Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD before being drafted and serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Vietnam War.
Gary worked in the commercial insurance industry his entire career, most recently with Willis Towers Watson, with a specialty area of focus with religious organizations. Gary was a fanatic golfer, an avid shopper and loved high-performance vehicles.
Due to the current health crisis, services are being planned for a later date.
For those of you who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Gary's life, memorial donations may be directed to: Lutheran Disaster Response, c/o ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), ELCA Gift Processing Center, PO Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009. Please make checks payable to Lutheran Disaster Response. Credit card by phone: (800) 638-3522, https://community.elca.org/unaccompaniedmigrantchildren
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 17, 2020.