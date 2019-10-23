|
|
Gary Frederick Englehorn, age 82, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Brookdale of Lisle. He was born on July 23, 1937 in Lansing, Iowa. Gary is survived by his daughter Lauren (Jeremy) Rogers; grandchildren Abigail and Zachary Rogers; sisters Elinor (the late Leo) Meyer and Carol (the late Kenneth) MacDonald; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Marilyn "Meg" Englehorn (nee Urda); parents Harold and Viette Englehorn; siblings John (the late Nancy) Englehorn and Ruth (Richard) Clauson. Gary graduated from Lansing Public High School in 1955 and the State University of Iowa in 1961. In 1957, Gary had the pleasure of performing at the Rose Bowl as a cornet player in the Iowa Hawkeye marching band. Gary worked his entire career as a civil engineer for the Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago until his retirement in 1994. Gary was an avid runner: participating in 5k and 10k races on the weekends and was an honorary alumnus of the men's cross-country program at Naperville's North Central College. He also did triathlons and was a member of the masters swim team at Edward Fitness Center. Gary was an avid sports fan in general, especially baseball and basketball, as he enjoyed playing those sports in his youth and was always a team player. Some of his other interests include doing crossword puzzles, old time country music, and travelling. He loved going on trips with his wife with tour groups so that he could eat what the locals ate and learn as much as he could about other cultures. Locally, he was a member of the Knife and Fork Club of Naperville and Grace United Methodist Church. Most of all, Gary will be remembered as being a devoted family man. He was always his daughter's and grandchildren's biggest fan at all of their sporting events and could often be seen cheering them on. He will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Friday October 25 for Memorial Visitation 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Service 11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Inurnment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Brookdale of Lisle, 1700 Robin Ln. Lisle, IL 60532. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Gary's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choosing in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019