Gary H. Brandes, age 76 of Naperville, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 1, 1944 in Buffalo, NY to his loving late parents, James and Gladys Brandes. Cherished husband of Amelia Brandes, nee Wiley, wedded for 46 years. Beloved dad of Christine Brandes of Dunedin, FL, Rob (Dedra) Hively of Oswego, IL, Todd (Deanna) Brandes of Louisville, KY, Michael Hively of Plainfield, IL, Elizabeth Brandes of Naperville, IL Jennifer Brandes of Naperville, IL and Sara (Andrew) Kreamer of Naperville, IL. Adored papa of R.J., Dylan, Max, Teagan, Hannah, T.J., Jacob, Phillip, Alex, Lauren, Matt, Cameron, Madison, Amelia, Elouise, and the late Patrik. Dearest great-grandpa of Olivia, Nora, and Maeve. Dearest brother of Shirley (the late Jack) Crump of Chester, SC and Gail (Les) Brenner of Charlotte, NC. Dearest brother-in-law of Olivia (Roger) Stambaugh, Paula (Tom) Chandler, and the late Cristia (Randy) Payne. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gary graduated from West Seneca High School, West Seneca, NY class of 1961. He attended Cedarville University in Cedarville, OH. Gary worked in the banking mortgage industry for many years, retiring as Senior Vice President of Loan Servicing for West Suburban Bank, Aurora in 2010. Gary was an avid fisherman especially fishing in Minocqua, WI. He was also a die-hard Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary's name to Camp Hickory Hill, 2970 Kohler Rd., Varysburg, NY 14167 585-535-7832. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a future memorial service is being planned. Interment is private.