Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Falk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Falk


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Falk Obituary
Gary L. Falk, age 66, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1989, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center, Des Plaines, IL. He was born July 1, 1953 in Evanston, IL.

Beloved husband of Shawn Dillon-Falk of Aurora, IL, whom he married August 19, 1978, devoted son of the late Arthur and Constance (nee Voyles) Falk, grandson of the late Truman and Mabel (nee Freeman) Voyles, great-nephew of the late Catherine Freeman, dear brother of Charles (Rachael) Tanner and David Tanner, son-in-law of the late John W. and Margaret Dillon, brother-in-law of Jacqueline Dillon-Fast and the late Kevin Michael Dillon, fond uncle of Sarah "Val" Dillon-Fast and Billy, Michael, Alex and Daniel Tanner, great-uncle of Jaxson.

Gary grew up in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, attended St. Gregory High School and received a degree in Business from Kendall College in Evanston.

Gary worked in retail for many years including twenty plus years with Jewel-Osco Corp. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and was a model railroad enthusiast.

Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 1:00-2:00 PM in the chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 2:00 PM in the chapel with Fr. Joel Fortier officiating.

Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory may be made to: A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment), 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-2299, adoptpetshelter.org or Hesed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506, https://help.hesedhouse.org/

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now