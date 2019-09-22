|
|
Gary L. Falk, age 66, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1989, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center, Des Plaines, IL. He was born July 1, 1953 in Evanston, IL.
Beloved husband of Shawn Dillon-Falk of Aurora, IL, whom he married August 19, 1978, devoted son of the late Arthur and Constance (nee Voyles) Falk, grandson of the late Truman and Mabel (nee Freeman) Voyles, great-nephew of the late Catherine Freeman, dear brother of Charles (Rachael) Tanner and David Tanner, son-in-law of the late John W. and Margaret Dillon, brother-in-law of Jacqueline Dillon-Fast and the late Kevin Michael Dillon, fond uncle of Sarah "Val" Dillon-Fast and Billy, Michael, Alex and Daniel Tanner, great-uncle of Jaxson.
Gary grew up in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, attended St. Gregory High School and received a degree in Business from Kendall College in Evanston.
Gary worked in retail for many years including twenty plus years with Jewel-Osco Corp. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and was a model railroad enthusiast.
Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 1:00-2:00 PM in the chapel at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 2:00 PM in the chapel with Fr. Joel Fortier officiating.
Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory may be made to: A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment), 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-2299, adoptpetshelter.org or Hesed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506, https://help.hesedhouse.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 22, 2019