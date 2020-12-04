1/2
Gary M. Stuttman
1943 - 2020
Gary M. Stuttman, age 77, a resident of Springfield, IL since 2011, formerly of Chicago, Bellwood and Naperville, IL, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born June 15, 1943 in Chicago.

Loving husband of Patricia "Kay" Stuttman (nee Storey) and the late Mary J. Stuttman (nee Battal), devoted son of the late Harry and Dorothy (nee Tubin) Stuttman, dear brother of the late Laureen "Laury" (Ed) Creveling, adored uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle and friend of many.

Gary grew up on Chicago's West Side, attended Marshall Grade School & High School and was a 1961 graduate of Foreman High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and later in Can Tho, Vietnam. A computer programmer, over a long career, Gary worked for First National Bank of Chicago, Bankers Life Casualty Insurance Co., R.H. Donnelley, Office Airline Guides (OAG) and most recently for May & Speh/Acxiom Corp., Downers Grove, IL, retiring in 2010.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville.

A celebration of Gary's life will follow Monday, 12:00 PM in the funeral home.

Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's memory may be made to: The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Illinois Carol Fisher Chapter, 2200 E. Devon Ave., Suite 392, Des Plaines, IL 60018, (847) 827-0404, https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/illinois

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
