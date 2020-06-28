Gary Preston, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1940. Gary is survived by his loving children, Brian (Renee) Preston and Jane Anne (Nichole Jenkins) Preston; his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth (Don) Scott, III, Ryan (Berenice) Burns, Michael (Kristen) Preston, Joseph Preston, Christofer, Matthew and Alexandria Feldmeier and great-grandchildren, DJ, Lilly and Patrick Scott; his favorite four-legged friend, Loki; his dear sister, Donna (John) Duda and sister-in-law, Sarah Morris; as well as his nieces and nephew, Cathy, Debbie, Donna, Deanna, Heather, Julie and Alex. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Terry Preston in 2011 and their son, Jeffery Preston in 1991; his parents, Glenn and Maxine Preston and his parents-in-law, Earl and Julia Morris. Gary was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and loved his country. He spent 35 years with Viskase and retired as the Director of Health and Safety. Gary always enjoyed reading, spending time in his garden, and was a real history enthusiast. Above all, Gary treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A private funeral service and committal at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery will be held for the family. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.