George Cornelius Brewer, 86, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away on April 9, 2020 at Evergreen Woods Health Care in Spring Hill following a monthslong illness.



George was born July 20, 1933 in Manhattan, New York City to parents George Cornelius and Anna (Collins) Brewer. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Fordham University in 1955 and began a successful career in the insurance industry. Following graduation, he married Barbara Benson, the love of his life, on August 27, 1955.



His long career with CNA Insurance took George and his family from Rockville, Connecticut to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Somerset, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; and Naperville, Illinois before retiring to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Florida.



George was active in his retirement and especially enjoyed the opportunity to travel and see new places. Each adventure was followed by plans for the next. He shared his love of travel with his children and grandchildren who have many fond memories of family vacations and holiday trips.



George is preceded in death by his parents George and Anna Brewer and his sister Mary Barry. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Gregory (Maribeth), Laura Geiger (Mike Reed), and Steve; grandchildren Griffin and Peter Brewer, Jessica, Ryan, and Faith Geiger; step-granddaughter Emma Reed; and great-grandson Sagan Meadows-Geiger.



George is remembered by family and friends as a kind, gentle, and generous man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always enjoyed time spent with his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be determined.





