Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
George E. Smith, Jr., age 59 of Naperville, IL formerly of Forest Park, IL, suddenly passed away, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born March 3, 1960 in Oak Park, IL to his loving late parents, George and Magdalene Smith, Sr. Cherished husband of Cindy K. Smith, nee Holub, wedded of June 12, 1982. Beloved dad of George E. (Marki Hanks) Smith III, James Smith, and Steven Smith. Adored grandpa of Tanner, Colton, George IV, Isabella, Skylar and Luna. Dearest brother of William (Karen) Smith. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. George grew up in Forest Park. He retired after 29 years of dedicated service to the Skokie Fire Department. After retirement George became a District 203 school bus driver. He was an avid Cub's fan, loved cars, and travelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rush University Pediatric Oncology Department. Visitation: Sunday, June 30th 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service: Monday, July 1st 10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on June 26, 2019
