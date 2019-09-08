|
George H. Hogrewe of Naperville, previously of Hinsdale, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at age 95. He was survived by his daughter Laurie, many friends and nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Pooty". He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (nee Kavana), his parents and his brothers and sisters - Carl (LaVera "Maudie") Hogrewe, William "Bill" (Rosemary "Dolly") Hogrewe, Alice (George) Goodlow and Elizabeth "Liz" (George) Klinke. George was a Radioman during WWII in th US Navy. He was in the Pacific campaign and reminesced about being in Tokyo Bay at the time of the Japanese surrender. He also talked about sailing in the rough waters of the Bering Sea on the light cruiser the USS Detroit. When he returned from the war, he worked for Automatic Electric/GTE in Northlake for almost 40 years. When he retired, he returned to his elementary school (Madison) as a janitor. He also volunteered there as a Senior Reader. George was actively involved in Naperville VFW Post #3873, Hinsdale American Legion Post # 250 and was a Past Commander of the Hinsdale VFW Post #4946 from 1999 to 2002. He is known for reciting the poem "In Flanders Fields" at the Hinsdale Memorial Day ceremony. He spoke to numerous school classes in Naperville and Hinsdale about World War II.
He was also well known for his holiday-themed pins which he created and "stitched" and gave away to people just to see them smile. He enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening and watching the birds that visited his bird feeders. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Naperville Responds for Veterans, VFW National Home (www.vfwnationalhome.org) or Honor Flight Chicago or Journey Care Hospice. Friends and family will gather Friday, September 13th 1:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 for cemetery services. A future memorial service is being planned in Naperville. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 8, 2019