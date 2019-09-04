Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
George R. Ceferin


1946 - 2019
George R. Ceferin Obituary
George R. Ceferin, age 72, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2000, formerly of Brookfield, IL and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born November 5, 1946 in Berwyn, IL.

Beloved son of the late Victor and Mary (nee Jeras) Ceferin, loving brother of Jack V. Ceferin of Naperville and Victor R. (Rose) Ceferin of Mesa, AZ, adored uncle of Ray (Kathy) Ceferin, Mike (Gabby) Ceferin and Rose Marie (Jeremy) Kallevig, great-uncle of Alex and Ilianna Ceferin; Nikolas and Eva Ceferin. George was also preceded in death by his beloved Chihuahua mix, Buddy.

George attended St. Barbara Grade School, Brookfield and St. Cletus Grade School, LaGrange. He was a 1964 graduate of Lyons Township High School and attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

George worked as a picker/packer for 17 years at Sanford Ink Company, Bellwood, IL, and was member of Temple Shalom Yisrael. in Rolling Meadows, IL. He was also a member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship and enjoyed messianic jewish music.

Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 10, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.

Future inurnment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to: Temple Shalom Yisrael, 2720 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008, (847) 488-1107.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
