George Klumb, long-time Naperville, IL, resident, died on June 12, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep. He was 75 years old.



George graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1963 and received a swimming scholarship to attend Colorado State University where he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education.



George was the Aquatics Director and head swim coach at Naperville North High School from 1976-1995.



George was predeceased by his parents, George H Klumb and Winogene Darrow, and his former wife Suzy Klumb.



George is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Patti Jo (Martin) Klumb; his three children Tracey Turkoly (husband Matt); Todd Klumb (husband Freddy); Tara LaMorte Larsen (husband Larry); five grandchildren, Ashley LaMorte, Jack LaMorte, Grace Larsen, Eloise Larsen and Trey Turkoly; and his sister Susan Martin.





