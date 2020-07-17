1/1
George R. Klumb
George Klumb, long-time Naperville, IL, resident, died on June 12, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep. He was 75 years old.

George graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1963 and received a swimming scholarship to attend Colorado State University where he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education.

George was the Aquatics Director and head swim coach at Naperville North High School from 1976-1995.

George was predeceased by his parents, George H Klumb and Winogene Darrow, and his former wife Suzy Klumb.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Patti Jo (Martin) Klumb; his three children Tracey Turkoly (husband Matt); Todd Klumb (husband Freddy); Tara LaMorte Larsen (husband Larry); five grandchildren, Ashley LaMorte, Jack LaMorte, Grace Larsen, Eloise Larsen and Trey Turkoly; and his sister Susan Martin.


Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
