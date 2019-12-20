Home

1935 - 2019
Gerald E. "Gerry" Rotko, age 84, a 36 year resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Bedford, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Alden Estates of Naperville. He was born December 14, 1935 in California, PA.

Beloved husband of Patricia Ann "Pat Ann" Rotko (nee Pokropinski), loving father to Debra (Chet) Ballachino, Karen Rotko and Catherine Rotko, grandfather and great- grandfather to many, devoted son of the late Sander Rotko and Elizabeth (nee Andrews) Swartz Rotko, dear brother of Mary Ann (the late Don) Stefan, Dolores (Greg) Corradino, the late Arlene (the late Ron) Krivicke and the late Helen Swartz, adored uncle of Christopher Corradino, Marc Corradino, Brian (Karin) Krivicke, Timothy Krivicke, Michael (Jenny) Krivicke and Matthew (Bronwin) Krivicke, fond brother-in-law, cousin, great-uncle and friend of many.

Gerry grew up in California, PA, was a graduate of Centerville High School and worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years. Gerry was a proud member of the United States Army Security Agency (ASA), the Army's signals intelligence branch, from 1954 to 1957.

Gerry was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville where he was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Men's Club.

Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

Additional visitation Monday, December 23, 9:15-9:45 AM in the narthex at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10:00 AM at the church.

Interment with follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL with committal rites and military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory can be made to: DuPage P.A.D.S., 601 West Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187, (630) 682-3846, https://dupagepads.org/donate/ or Seasons Hospice Foundation, Solutions Center, Chicago 60677, (847)692-1000 ext 4, www.seasonsfoundation.org

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
