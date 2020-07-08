1/2
Gerald K. Rogers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald K. "Jerry" Rogers, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville following a brief illness. He was born on July 13, 1932 and lived in Northern Illinois his entire life. Jerry was the former President of Regency Bank in Naperville. He was active in the industry trade association, including Chairman of the Chicagoland Association of Savings Institutions and Chairman of the Illinois League of Savings Institutions. He served as a director of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and was active in various local charities. Jerry was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was also a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. Jerry will forever be remembered for his financial acumen, kind demeanor and dry sense of humor. Survivors are his wife, Marge (nee Popp) of Naperville to whom he was married on August 29, 1953 in Crystal Lake IL; three sons and two daughters, Steve (Carol), Phil, Kathy (Mark), Jane and Dan (Jane); sister-in-law Nancy, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine (Kane) Rogers and Fred N. Rogers of McHenry IL; two brothers, John (Patricia) and Donald, and his sister Marianne McGowan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 9:00 until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment with military honors will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved