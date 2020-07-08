Gerald K. "Jerry" Rogers, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville following a brief illness. He was born on July 13, 1932 and lived in Northern Illinois his entire life. Jerry was the former President of Regency Bank in Naperville. He was active in the industry trade association, including Chairman of the Chicagoland Association of Savings Institutions and Chairman of the Illinois League of Savings Institutions. He served as a director of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and was active in various local charities. Jerry was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was also a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. Jerry will forever be remembered for his financial acumen, kind demeanor and dry sense of humor. Survivors are his wife, Marge (nee Popp) of Naperville to whom he was married on August 29, 1953 in Crystal Lake IL; three sons and two daughters, Steve (Carol), Phil, Kathy (Mark), Jane and Dan (Jane); sister-in-law Nancy, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine (Kane) Rogers and Fred N. Rogers of McHenry IL; two brothers, John (Patricia) and Donald, and his sister Marianne McGowan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 9:00 until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment with military honors will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com