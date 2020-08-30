1/
Gerald P. Glab
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald P. "Jerry" Glab, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2007, formerly of Chicago, Berwyn and Burr Ridge, IL, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born May 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved husband of the late Eleonor Glab (nee Prendki), whom he married on June 6, 1959 and who preceded him in death on March 11, 1999, loving father of Laura (Tom) Bloodgood of Woodridge, IL, Russell (Sandra) Glab of Glen Ellyn, IL and Keith (Susan) Glab of Naperville, adored grandfather of Paul, Paige and Matt Bloodgood; Maddy, Wesley and Terra Glab; KJ and Ellie Glab, devoted son of the late Paul and Mildred (nee Rakowski) Glab.

Jerry was owner/operator of West Town Plating in Cicero. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed trips to Canada with his family, as well as fly fishing excursions to exotic locations. He also admired cars, with a passion for sports cars. He was quiet, simple, caring, straight forward, and trustworthy man who enjoyed a good meal and a glass of scotch with his family and friends. His primary focus was always on his family and his light shined brightest by being a grandfather.

Private family services were held including a committal service at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, 1-800-AHA-USA-1, donatenow.heart.org<

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355- 0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved