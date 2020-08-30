Gerald P. "Jerry" Glab, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2007, formerly of Chicago, Berwyn and Burr Ridge, IL, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born May 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Eleonor Glab (nee Prendki), whom he married on June 6, 1959 and who preceded him in death on March 11, 1999, loving father of Laura (Tom) Bloodgood of Woodridge, IL, Russell (Sandra) Glab of Glen Ellyn, IL and Keith (Susan) Glab of Naperville, adored grandfather of Paul, Paige and Matt Bloodgood; Maddy, Wesley and Terra Glab; KJ and Ellie Glab, devoted son of the late Paul and Mildred (nee Rakowski) Glab.
Jerry was owner/operator of West Town Plating in Cicero. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed trips to Canada with his family, as well as fly fishing excursions to exotic locations. He also admired cars, with a passion for sports cars. He was quiet, simple, caring, straight forward, and trustworthy man who enjoyed a good meal and a glass of scotch with his family and friends. His primary focus was always on his family and his light shined brightest by being a grandfather.
Private family services were held including a committal service at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, 1-800-AHA-USA-1, donatenow.heart.org<
