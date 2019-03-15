Services Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home 44 South Mill Street Naperville , IL 60540 (630) 355-0213 Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Lahti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald P. "Jerry" Lahti

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerald P. Lahti, "Jerry," age 81, a Naperville resident since 1973, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1937 in Highland Park, Mich.Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Schwarz); his daughters, Cheryl Lahti, Laurie (Tim Wolf) Lahti, Janet Schultze, Becky (Josh) Matz and his stepson, Scott (Christina) Beatty; his grandchildren and step-grandchildren James, Katherine, Truman, Madeline, Thomas, Emma, Elijah, Elliott and Elaina; his siblings, Lois Lahti, Ken (Diane) Lahti, and Sharon Herman; and his nephew, Chris (Julie) Lahti. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Esther (Wallo) Lahti. Jerry took pride in his Michigan "Yooper" upbringing and Finnish heritage. He spent his early childhood in the Detroit area but moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in 1945. He lived in Rockland while his father built an uninsulated log cabin on 80 acres of land near the family farm in Ontonagon. In the early 1950s, the family relocated to the Detroit area and he graduated from Clawson High School in 1955. He earned an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Wayne State University along with the school's prestigious Donnelly Award. He was awarded a Tau Beta Pi fellowship for graduate study in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan, where he earned a master's degree. In October of 1961, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy Critical Skills Reserve program. He was stationed at Great Lakes for three months followed by eight years of reserve status. Jerry enjoyed his life's work as a nuclear engineer well into his seventies. From 1963 to 1973, he worked at the NASA Lewis Research Center assessing radiation environments near nuclear space power and propulsion reactors. From 1973 to 1995, he worked at Sargent & Lundy in radiological safety design as a safety expert for more than a dozen nuclear power plants. Thereafter he spent time at Commonwealth Edison and Duke Engineering in similar capacities. An avid cornet and trumpet player, Jerry was a 45-year member of the Naperville Municipal Band. He also played principal trumpet for many seasons in the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, and he was a section member in both the Palatine and Northshore Concert Bands, the latter under the direction of the late John Paynter. Jerry also joyfully maintained a robust collection of antique brass instruments. Friends and family fondly recall his positive attitude, reliability, intelligence, superb memory, dry wit and frugality. He was an active member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Naperville. His love for the Lord deepened with his weekly 6 a.m. visits to the Daybreakers Group there.Jerry traveled all over the world for both work and pleasure seeing every continent except Antarctica. He loved food and the people who prepared it; he felt it unified people globally.For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jerry's life, memorials to Knox Presbyterian Church, the University of Michigan College of Engineering, or a musical organization of the donor's choice would be greatly appreciated. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries