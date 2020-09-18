Geraldine M. "Jerry" Drevalas (nee Warns), age 97, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL, formerly of Chicago and Palatine, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born August 27, 1923 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Theodore N. Drevalas, loving mother of Ted, Jr. (Sandy) Drevalas of Hebron, IL, Michael (Nancy) Drevalas of Naperville and the late Gerry (Mel) Alger, adored grandmother of Ted (Sandy) Drevalas III and Jarrod (Gina) Drevalas; Christopher (Kelly) Drevalas and Kimberly (Jeff) Goldstone; Melanie (Jean-Alexandre) Andreani, cherished great-grandmother of eleven, devoted daughter of the late Ernest and Josephine (nee Eisenbacher) Warns, dear sister of the late Ernest (the late Marge) Warns, the late Catherine (the late Larry) Diemer and the late Shirley (Wayne) Golwitzer, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
