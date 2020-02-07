|
Geraldine Speich, age 91, a resident of Naperville since 1984, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at Brookdale of Lisle. She was born on October 25, 1928 in Leominister, MA. Geraldine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Speich in 1990; her parents, John and Rosana Regan; and her siblings, John, James, Eileen and Jane. She is survived by her loving children, Carol (Kirk) Hinkle of Ohio, Jane (Doug) Archer of Indiana, Tom (Carol) Speich of Naperville, and Gretchen (Ron) Rechenmacher; her cherished grandchildren, Eric Hinkle, Andy (Megan) Hinkle, Thomas "T.J." (Molly Cox) Speich, Jr., Britni (Ryan) McSweeney and Tyler Speich, Corinne Rechenmacher, Albert "A.J." Rechenmacher. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, traveling and her nursing career. She always had a strong Catholic faith and took great pride in her grandchildren. She loved her independence and her countless trips to Cape Cod. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Geraldine's life, memorial donations may be directed to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or -Chicago Unit, 2211 Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60635. Visitation will Sunday, February 9, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 7, 2020